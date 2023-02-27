From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is pushing Nigerians to the wall by continuing with the collation of the results of the February 25 presidential poll.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba stated this on Monday at a press briefing in Abuja said it is illegal for INEC to be collating the results of the presidential election when the results have not been transmitted directly from the polling units to the commission’s portal.

Consequently, Ologunagba demanded electoral body should stop the ongoing collation of the results of the presidential election until it has complied with extant provisions of Section 64 (4) (b) of the Electoral Act 2022.

According to him, “it is very clear from the votes as cast at the Polling Units across the country, that the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar substantially defeated the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in line with the expressed aspiration and Will of Nigerians.”