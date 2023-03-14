By Gabriel Dike

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has suspended the Rector of the state polytechnic (ABIAPOLY), Okorie Osonwa.

Ikpeazu, who is the visitor to the school, has appointed Haglar Okorie as the new helmsman of the 31-year-old institution.

No reason was given by the state government for the suspension of Osonwa.

The appointment of Okorie, a lecturer in the Faculty of Law, Abia State University was, however, received with mixed reactions from staff and students of the institution.

In a statement, Secretary to Abia State government, Chris Ezem, said Ikpeazu approved the immediate suspension of Osonwa as rector of Abia State polytechnic in Aba and appointment of Okorie as acting Rector with immediate effect.

It was however learnt that the suspension of Osonwa may not be unconnected with the loss of over 20 polling units by the governor during the presidential and National Assembly elections.

It was learnt that Uturu, where ABIAPOLY is located has over 20 polling units.

Labour Party cleared the polling units in the institution.

It was learnt that members of staff of the polytechnic voted against the governor because they are owed 41 months outstanding salaries. Some of the workers have died within the period, others couldn’t pay hospital bills and their children in schools were sent home because of the inability of their parents to foot their bills.