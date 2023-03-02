From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Directorate of National Youth Mobilisation of the All Progressive Congress (APC), North West, Bello Muhammad Goronyo has congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying it is a well deserved victory at the presidential polls.

The Director said, the ‘Get Out’ to vote initiative campaign engaged by the directorate produced the required results which culminated into a resounding victory for the President elect.

While acknowledging the efforts of the Northern Governors and APC leader, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko for standing firm on their belief that power be returned to South on the principles of unity, equity, fairness and justice, he said, the support for Asiwaju/Shetima has yielded positive result.

He however urged all the North West State directors to embark on rigorous campaign untill all the northern states Governors and State Houses of Assemblies are delivered to the APC.

” We must not go to sleep, let us get out to vote in all the nocks and crannies and ensure they reach the door step of all eligible voters for the Governorship and State Assembly elections on March 11th”. He said.

This is even as he said, with the Presidency of Tinubu as elected, Nigerians will enjoy a new phase of live.

“Without doubt, APC North-West has affirmed that North-West is APC and APC is North-West. We must remind Nigerians that the political history of Nigeria has shown that every Presidential candidate that wins the votes of North-West wins the Presidency.

“With APC youths united in North-West, supported by all party members and all candidates at all levels, insha Allah, APC will win again massively the March 11th elections.

” While congratulating the President elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice Senator Kashim Shettima, we wish them Allah’s guidance as they prepare to take this task of building a new Nigeria”.

Goronyo also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a free, fair, transparent and credible elections, trusting that such will be replicated in the Governorship and State Assembly elections come March 11th, 2023.

