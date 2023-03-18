From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State police command has confirmed two policemen and a civilian killed in a crash involving Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s convoy.

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday evening at the Jimkashi bridge, Musawa Local Government Area, when Masari was on his way to Kafur Local Government Area for the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, identified the deceased policemen as Kabir Adamu and Nura Sufiyanu.

He said the corpses had been evacuated to a General Hospital.