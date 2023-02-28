From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sokoto State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says it condemned the invitation of three traditional leaders by officials of the state government, apparently to constrain their movements within their domains during the presidential elections.

Hon. Isa Sadiq Acida, State Chairman of the party made the allegation in a statement released to Journalists in Sokoto on Tuesday.

Acida said the party observed the act with grave concern and described the development as political recklessness of the Peoples Democratic Party’s administration in the State.

The party Chairman also said that the PDP-led administration has taken its total disregard for the traditional institution beyond reasonable limits.

“On the eve of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections, three District Heads were invited to the Sokoto State Government House by their Local Government Chairmen, ostensibly to attend a meeting with Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

“Reports reaching us indicate that on their arrival, the three District Heads of Arkilla and Wajake in Wamakko Local Government, as well as that of Tsamiya in Tureta Local Government area.”

The party Chairman alleged that the trio were detained in one of the offices in the Sokoto Government House for as long as the Presidential and National Assembly elections lasted.

The Chairman said the act would go down in the history of Sokoto State, as an act of Political brigandage of the highest proportion.

According to Acida; “This represents an irreparable damage to our image as a society that holds the custodians of its history, culture and Religion with great respect.

“We have reliably learnt that the District Heads were detained in the Government House on suspicion that on the election day, they would render Political support and assistance to the APC.

Acida said as a party that defends democracy and freedom of expression, APC would continue to condemn it in the strongest terms as a wanton display of power drunkenness and crude abandonment of administrative and legal processes.

“While we do not intend to hold a brief for the Traditional Rulers, we share in their grief and call on the Sokoto State Government to investigate this matter urgently.

“People are still asking, when did the Sokoto Government House become a Detention Center? Steps must be taken to avoid its reoccurrence.”

The state Commissioner for information, Hon. Dalhatu Akibu could not be reached for a comment, as many calls put through his number were unsuccessful.