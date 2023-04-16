From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has been declared the Senator-elect for Sokoto South Senatorial district.

Tambuwal, defeated the incumbent Senator, Danbaba Dambuwa, with a total margin of 4,976.

Announcing the results on Sunday at the INEC office in Bodinga local government, the returning officer, Prof. Abubakar Abdullahi Bagudo said Tambuwal emerged Senator-elect with a total number of 100,860 votes.

He further announced that the APC candidate, Abdullahi Ibrahim Danbaba, scored a total number of 95,884 votes.