Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has said the state would not condone activities of illegal uniformed groups before and during the November 11 governorship election.

He warned such groups to steer clear of the state or be ready to face the wrath of the law.

Diri, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), gave the warning against the backdrop of claims that some politicians were planning to arm youths dressed in acquired uniforms to perpetrate violence during the poll.

He spoke at the service of songs in honour of the late All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Chief Nestor Binabo, former Speaker of the House of Assembly and acting governor of the state, at the Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet hall, Yenagoa.

The governor called on such individuals to retrace their steps as the state was no longer a theatre of war during elections.

He asserted that with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), violence, thuggery and ballot box snatching have become irrelevant during elections.

Diri extolled qualities of the departed politician, saying he was never known to patronise thugs for election purposes and urged other politicians to take a cue from his example.

Diri noted that only few leaders in the state have demonstrated their belief in peaceful transition of power and in development for the people and the state, which the late Binabo exemplified.