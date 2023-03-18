By Lukman Olabiyi

Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, on Saturday decried harassment, intimidation and suppression of voters by political thugs in Lagos State.

The PDP chieftain expressed worries over what he termed negative reports having to do with attacks on voters and snatching of ballot boxes by hoodlums .

He described the development as very distressful and disturbing.

George expressed this concern while speaking with newsmen at his Ikoyi office after casting his vote at his polling booth tagged: 002 in Ikoyi- Eti- Osa Local Government Area (LGA), saying that in places like Shomolu, Ikeja, Surulere, Ajah, among others, voting were not free and fair as hoodlums and thugs did not allow voters to exercise their voting right as allowed by the law of the land.

The PDP chieftain said voters in VGC were not allowed to vote within the estate, but were being asked to come and do so along the expressway where their polling was relocated, causing panic of possible attack on them.

According to Chief George, who is also the Atona Oodua of Yoruba land, things can’t continue this way, adding: “For God’s sake, we can’t turn this country to a mob nation.”

“The report I have gotten so far is very distressful. In Shomolu, in Ikeja, in Surulere, in Ajah, the reports are saying that people were attacking voters and were snatching ballot boxes,” he said.

“For God’s sake, we can’t turn this country to a mob nation. These are reports I have gotten, very disturbing. If we continue this way and nothing is done to address it, then don’t complain. We can’t continue this way, what kind of country are we building? he queried.

“If this attitude of attacking voters and snatching of ballot boxes becomes a norm in the country, it speaks volume,” he added.

Speaking further, the PDP chieftain, who noted that that there was apathy on the part of voters in Ikoyi area where he voted, quickly recalled that the voting process followed the last Presidential/National Assembly pattern involving the use of BVAS, but insisted that instant transmission of results from polling units to server was imperative and must be adhered to this time around.

According to him, this must be done to make votes count, saying that the electronic transmission of results must be done hindered down to Abuja to avoid rigging of the exercise.