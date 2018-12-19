Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The President of Fulani socio-cultural association known as Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, has said the frequent feuds between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the country were been instigated by some politicians.

Bodejo said this, in Sokoto, while fielding questions from journalists, on Tuesday. He recalled that the misunderstandings between the two groups are that of age longed which have the traditional ways of resolving them.

According to Bodejo, “But unlike before that these feuds happen and resolve immediately. Politicians now use it as ways of causing disaffections between Fulani race and other tribes.

“You will see someone taken pictures from accident scenes and before you know, post it on social media claiming Fulani helmsmen are responsible for the killings,” Bodejo said.

He reiterated that kinsmen herders did not bear any arms of any form except carrying the traditional sticks they were known for.

The Miyetti Allah leader also faulted governments at all levels for been insensitive to the plights of Fulani herdsmen in the country.

He continued, “The Nigerian government has been insensitive to the plights of Fulani herdsmen across the country in-spite contributing of great immense to the nation’s economy through their held business.

“Let the Federal Government brings back the grazing reserves across the country. We have national and international cattle routes across the country.

“These are the rights of Fulani as citizens. I agreed that cattle rearing is a personal business but governments must look for ways of easing business for these herders.

“If government can disbursed billions of Naira as loans to petty traders across the country which are personal business, then they (Governments) should also look at what they can do to ease Fulani herders in their cattle rearing business,” he suggested.

He also warned that the various anti grazing laws implemented by some state governments were done in bad faith, saying that “In the case of Benue state, we are in Court challenging the law.

“It was done in bad faith by some politicians. A Fulani man does not have a boundary while grazing.

“It is a business that governments at all levels must support them to do at ease.” He maintained.

He hinted that the Fulani socio-cultural group will soon take a firm position on who to support between its illustrious sons (Buhari and Atiku) who are contesting for the position of Presidency.