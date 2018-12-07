“We wish to categorically reiterate that no Catholic priest is permitted to be involved in partisan politics…” Fred Ezeh, Abuja Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) has reminded catholic priests and people of consecrated life, under its watch, of the canon law of the church that bars them from active involvement in partisan politics. READ ALSO: Enugu Catholic Diocese disowns Mbaka on political endorsement The Catholic church headquarters in Nigeria reiterated the obligation of its priests as teachers of faith, morals and, most importantly, education of faithful on their role in the political life of the country.

The reaction was, perhaps, necessitated by the recent altercation between Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka and the vice presidential candidate of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, at the former’s Adoration Ground in Enugu. CSN’s Secretary General, Rev. Fr. Ralph Madu, told newsmen, at a press conference, in Abuja, yesterday, that the Catholic church was disappointed with the altercation and had asked appropriate authorities to take necessary action.

“While we are sure that Enugu Catholic Diocese, where Fr. Mbaka is incardinated, has or is taking appropriate measures on the reported incident, we wish to categorically reiterate that no Catholic priest is permitted to be involved in partisan politics.