From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Bishop of the Diocese of Amichi Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Ephraim Ikeakor, has described Nigerian leaders as the number one enemy of the country.

He said Nigeria was a nation where justice and rule of law were alien to leaders and the leadership who saw them as non-existent.

“This is a nation where there is no independence of the judiciary, and the judiciary is in a plethora of doom and dungeon.”

The Bishop disclosed this in his presidential address presented to the third Session of the fifth Synod of Diocese of Amichi, at St. Philip’s Church, Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area Anambra State with the theme: “Clearing the identity crisis: Who actually is a Christian?”

He said Nigerian politicians were brutal, conscienceless, selfish, wicked and unrepentant enemy of Nigeria and Nigerians, adding that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu ganged up with them to humiliate Nigerians and hold the nation down.

The cleric admonished deprived Nigerians not to worry as he expressed the hope that God would intervene to rescue them in a way no man could imagine.

He urged Nigerians not to lose hope and feel it was over, saying only the Creator and sustainer of Heaven and Earth that would say it is over, adding that their voices and messages during the last presidential election were loud and clear.

Bishop Ikeakor flayed the situation in Nigeria where a private individual businessman (Aliko Dangote) could build the largest refinery in Africa while the country could not afford a single functional refinery.

He said February 25, 2023 was a day and a date Nigerians generally, and Nigerian youths in particular, would never forget in a hurry.

“To an average Nigerian, especially the youth, it was a day of hope, a day for rewriting the political and leadership history of Nigeria positively through a much orchestrated free, fair and credible election by the INEC. Nigerians voted to end corruption. They voted for better education system, they voted for meaningful, functional and standard health system, they voted to end insecurity, they voted for the recovery and restoration of our judicial system. Nigerian youths voted to end ethnic cleansing and religious profiling.

“Nigerians voted to have a country where production will replace consumption. Nigerians voted in hope to a trusted and professionally proficient security architecture. Nigerians voted to have standard public and civil service system with sustainable take home package for civil servants. But suddenly and shockingly, the brutal, conscienceless, selfish and wicked unrepentant enemies of Nigeria and Nigerians called politicians, political gladiators, destiny wasters and hope devourers brazenly kidnapped, waylaid and hijacked that hope with the connivance of the electoral umpire led by Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu.

“But I have this message for the perpetrators of the heinous crime against Nigeria and Nigerians. The Almighty God will not keep quiet over the criminal gang up to hold this Nation down. God will surely show up for the poor masses, and deprived youth of Nigeria in a way that no man can imagine. It is not yet over until the Creator and sustainer of Heaven and Earth says that it is. To the great Nigerian youth, we say congratulations. You won. Your voice and message were loud and clear.

“Your enemies called politicians have now known that it is no longer business as usual. Don’t give up the fight. Do not despair. Do not lose hope. Be sure that a temporary setback is not a failure or defeat. Nigeria and especially the Nigerian youth will definitely win the battle and war without gun and ammunition. Resilience, importunity, collegiality devoid of ethnic and religious sentiments and undaunted commitment are your weapons of the warfare. Time shall tell who really won the battle,” the Bishop said.