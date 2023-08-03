…sends Kingibe to Libya, Algeria

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

In line with the resolution reached at the extraordinary summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held in Abuja, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, has dispatched delegations to Niger Republic with a mandate to expeditiously resolve the current political impasse in the country.

The delegation, led by former Nigerian Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), departed for Niamey on Thursday following a briefing by President Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

Accompanying Abubakar are the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the President of the ECOWAS Commission,Omar Alieu Touray.

Additionally, President Tinubu has sent a separate delegation, led by Babagana Kingibe, to engage the leaders of Libya and Algeria on the Niger crisis.

During the briefing, President Tinubu charged both delegations to engage all stakeholders robustly with the aim of ensuring a conclusive and amicable resolution of the situation in Niger for the sake of African peace and development. He stressed that the focus should be on democracy and regional peace, rather than adopting the geopolitical positions of other nations.

Abubakar who spoke after the meeting expressed optimism about the outcome of the delegation’s meetings with the coup leaders in Niger, as they present the demands of the ECOWAS leadership.

Both delegations are hopeful about the success of their assignments.