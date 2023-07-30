Say we are crying out because the nation’s constitution is breached and violated

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Idoma people of Benue State have raised the alarm that they have been sidelined in political appointments both at federal and state levels of government under President Bola Tinubu and Governor Hyacinth Alia.

Speaking on behalf of the Idoma nation, Coalition of Idoma professionals led by Hon. Inalegwu Adaje said in a press statement that the “recent ministerial nomination is a serious violation of section 14 subsection 3 of the 1999 Constitution as amended”.

Adaje further noted that “What we have in Benue today is one tribe dominating everything as if we don’t have equal rights as Nigerians.

“The governor is a Tiv man, Speaker of the State House of Assembly is a Tiv Man, Chief Judge of the State is Tiv, Chief of Staff to the governor a Tiv man, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) is a Tiv man, member of Board, North East Development, Federal level appointments all Tiv. We reject this in totality and call for inclusiveness”.

The Coalition leader frowned at the alleged deliberate plan led by the SGF to sideline other tribes in Benue, just as he called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately sack SGF, Mr George Akume.

“The constitution is very clear and unambiguous, the composition of the government of the Federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few State or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that Government or in any of its agencies”.

“Does having SGF and Minister, all from the same ethnic group (Tiv) from a multi-ethnic Benue State in the President Tinubu led Federal Government (cabinet) not amount to breach or violation of S.14,S.s 3 of Nigeria’s Constitution?”

“And in a situation where the constitution is perceived to be breached or violated, are we not supposed to cry out or draw the attention of the authorities to such violation?”

“We, therefore, call on President Tinubu to do the needful as soon as possible,” the statement said.