From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Special Adviser(,SA) to Kebbi State Governor on Political and Power, Alhaji Kabiru Sani-Giant has appealed to Journalists in the state to support the present administration of Governor Nasir Idris in his efforts to transform the state.

He made the plea during a meeting with members of Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) held in his office at Cabinet Office, Birnin Kebbi.

The Special Adviser said the call became imperative in view of the critical role of Journalists towards the growth and development of any society.

Giant said the essence of the meeting was to further consolidate on the existing cordial relationship between the media and the state government.

“Please we need your support to give this government a good name. We cannot stop you from writing stories but you should balance your stories before publishing them.

“We need to harmonize, consolidate and work together for the good of the state and the nation at large,” he urged.

While assuring them that nobody would stop the media from performing its statutory duty as the third estate of realm, Giant, however, advised them to discharge their duty with fairness.

According to him, as Journalists they should ensure that their stories are balanced before publishing, adding that a balanced story would certainly be free of ambiguity.

“Remember, we have a listening Governor who always listen to people’s plight and device means of solving same. He is a kind of person who doesn’t want people to suffer.

“If our governor can be honoured and promoted at the national level by other governors, then why not at home?,” he asked.

On distribution of fertilisers free-of-charge to farmers across the state for this year’s farming season, the Special Adviser described the gesture as one of the magnanimity of Gov. Idris, assuring that many more goodies were on the way.

Responding, the Chairman, Correspondents’ Chapel, Kebbi State chapter, Alhaji El-Yakub Dabai appreciated the Special Adviser for initiating and organising the meeting.

He explained that the write-up in contention was accidental, however, noted with satisfaction that the reporter had already apologized and government had accepted his apology.

Dabai promised to work in harmony with the state government, “please when you see any grey area invite us to clarify such area for better understanding.”