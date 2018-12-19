BBC

The Polish government has confirmed the release of the crew of a container ship, who were kidnapped by pirates off Nigeria in October.

The eight Polish nationals were safe, the foreign ministry said.

In a statement, quoted by the Reuters news agency, it added:

“We would like to thank the shipowner, its co-workers and advisers for their professional handling of this difficult matter. We are grateful also to the Nigerian authorities.”

Three other crew members of the Pomerenia Sky – two Filipinos and a Ukrainian – were also reportedly freed.

The crew of the German-owned vessel were kidnapped by pirates in motorboats when the ship was about 100km (62 miles) off Nigeria, en route from Angola.

It was the fifth case of kidnapping of Polish sailors in the Gulf of Guinea since 2013, the ministry statement said.