Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

International and local health partners have canvassed for more action on mobilization of parents and care givers in Borno State to rid the area of polio.

The stakeholders at a review meeting in Damboa, south of Borno State, at the weekend, after the fourth round of 2018 polio vaccination, called for synergy among agencies and groups engaged in campaigns against polio in the state.

“There is need for more synergy for proper mobilization of parents and care givers to avail their children and wards for immunization against polio during the vaccination period,” National Programme on Immunisation (NPI) manager for Damboa Local Government Area, Mohammed Shettima, said.

He said 72, 560 doses of vaccine was given to the area for the December exercise, adding that a total of 68, 560 children have been so far immunized, a figure which he said surpassed the target of 66,122.

He also disclosed that 251 ad-hoc staff were engaged to carry out house-to- house immunisation campaigns.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF and Nigeria was almost declared free of polio until three new cases of Wild Polio Virus (WPV1) were discovered between July and August 2016 at an internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp and a remote community in Borno State.