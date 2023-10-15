By Kenneth Okonkwo

A policy is defined by the dictionary as a course or principle of action adopted or proposed by an organization or individual. It is a plan or course of action, of a government, institution, political party, or enterprise, which is intended to influence and determine decisions, actions, and other matters.

Any institution without policy is like a rudderless ship that is riding an unchartered route which will soon hit a rock. The secret of a successful organisation is creativity, commitment, consistency and sacrifice. Nigerians are very

creative, but the greatest albatross to our mani-

festation as the most powerful nation in Africa

and a super power country on earth is our in-

consistency in policies. President Olusegun

Obasanjo told us how he met a Nigerian based

abroad and encouraged him to come home

and invest in our solid mineral resources. The

man told him that he was joking. Obasanjo

replied that he was not joking. He now asked

Obasanjo what the policy on solid minerals

in Nigeria was, including the laws guiding

its operations. Obasanjo looked up and down

and didn’t know when he accepted that he

appeared before the man as a joker. He came

back and tried to put together a policy for solid

minerals and attempted putting some laws

into place which the succeeding administra-

tions couldn’t follow up with. Till today, many

do not understand the solid mineral policy of

Nigeria and this has resulted in bandits, terror-

ists, thieves stealing the solid minerals for their

own benefits, which include using the realised

funds to continue sponsoring their terrorists’

nefarious activities.

At the twilight of Obasanjo’s regime, he

sold two of our comatose oil refineries to Dan-

gote. His successor, the gentleman President

Shehu Yar’Adua, did not allow the private jet

carrying Obasanjo home, after the handover,

to touch down in Otta when he reversed the

agreement and returned the refineries back

to the ownership of the government. Sixteen

years after the reversal, the refineries are

still lying comatose with successive govern-

ments paying all the workers of the refineries

for going to 30 years without working for a

single day. Retired oil refinery workers are

paid gratuities and pensions without having

worked for Nigeria. The same situations oc-

curred in Nigeria Airways, Nigeria Shipping

Line, Nigeria Telecommunication Service,

Nigeria Postal Services. This country has lost

tremendous resources as a matter of policy

somersaults. The most troubling problem with

policy somersaults is the lack of trust of the

people in their government. Businessmen are afraid to invest because they are scared

of losing their money when the succeeding

government changes the rules in the middle

of the game. Politicians are scared of contest-

ing elections because they are scared that the

Independent National Electoral Commission

(INEC) will change the rules in the middle of

an election when they have already applied

their time and resources into it. The greatest

cause of inconsistency in governmental poli-

cies is the dishonesty and lies of the leaders.

The Legislature ought to be the bastion of

democracy. It’s what differentiates democracy

with military regimes. They make laws and

hold other arms accountable to the laws they

make by exposing their corruption, wasteful-

ness and inefficiency through their oversight

functions. Anytime the Legislature fails, de-

mocracy fails. Not even the executive enjoys

immunity in the face of the overwhelming

constitutional powers of the Legislature, as

the Legislature is empowered to remove an

erring executive through impeachment. But

when the Legislature chooses to become cor- rupt and allign itself with the executive, there

will be no checks and balance among the

three arms of government and the democracy

is doomed. Immediately the Senate President

announced that the Senate will investigate the

issue of oil thieves, most Nigerians shouted,

even through main stream media, that it’s a

journey in futility. They immediately queried

the outcome of the investigation into the Ni- ger Delta Development Commission fraudu-

lent awards of contract and the outcome of the

purported forensic audit panel raised to audit

the activities of the leadership of the Com-

mission, incidentally, by the current Senate

President, Godswill Akpabio, when he was

the Minister of the Niger Delta.

Senator Akpabio pointedly then accused

the Honourable members of the National As-

sembly of majorly being responsible for all

the failed contracts in the Niger Delta. When

he turned on the heat on the members, they or-

dered that his mic be switched off. At the end

of the day, the purported audit of the Commis-

sion’s account was concluded and submitted

to the appropriate authorities and was swept

under the carpet. One would have thought

that the Senate President would have started

his administration with the completion of the

probe he initiated as the Minister of Niger

Delta when he became Senate President, but

he somersaulted and rather chose to continue,

most probably in the opinion of most Nigeri-

ans, on embarking on another frivolous inqui-

ries about oil thieves in the Niger Delta that

will probably end up in a trash can or dustbin

of history.

When this government came in on May

29, the first policy it illegally proclaimed was

that fuel subsidy was gone, without any offi-

cial plan to mitigate the consequences of such

colossal reversal of national entrenched policy

of subsidy for decades in the country. It went

further to annul the two parallel exchange rate

market dispensation regime it inherited from

its predecessors. When it removed the oil sub-

sidy, oil price jumped from about N185 per

litre to about N617 per litre within one month

of the oil subsidy removal. The exchange rate

collapsed from about N450 per a dollar to

about N1,000.00 per a dollar with no end in

sight.

With international oil price rising to about

$99 to a barrel, the landing cost is estimated to

be above N700, with the exchange rate tow-

ering more than N1,000.00. The Trade Union

Congress President, Osifo, submitted without

mincing words, that some form of fuel sub-

sidy is back, despite the weak defence put up

by Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director

of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company

Limited (NNPCL). If the market forces con-

trol the price of fuel and the international price

of crude rises from about $50 to $99 and ex-

change rate price rises from N450 to N1,000

per dollar, yet the pump price of fuel remains

the same at N617 as it were when things have

not changed, is that not an abracadabra or what

Nigerians will refer to, jocularly, as “no bi juju

bi dat?”. Insincerity by our leaders reflect in

everything that is done in Nigeria. Today, with

the high unbearable cost of fuel, people are

still queuing for hours to get fuel because it’s

becoming increasingly scarce since the with-

drawal of importation of fuel by other marketers who cannot afford the new landing cost of

fuel with the current exchange rate. This gov-

ernment has somersaulted on the issue of fuel

subsidy after making Nigerians pass through

hell with this anti people untimely removal of

oil subsidy and contrary to the proclamation of

this leader at inception, fuel subsidy is back.

This government is not alone in somer-

saults. INEC has become the Chief of som-

ersaulters. In the upcoming election to the

governorship seat in Bayelsa, the Resident

Electoral Commissioner in the State, emphati-

cally declared that the Commission will up-

load the scanned result of the polling units re-

sults on the IREV portal using the BVAS from

the polling units in real time for the viewing

pleasure of the people. This sounds much like

Prof Yakubu Mahmood, Chairman of INEC

and Festus Okoye, former National Commis-

sioner on voter education echoing throughout

Nigeria that the electronic transmission of

polling units results immediately after election

is mandatory and must be accomplished in ac-

cordance with electoral laws. They failed and

in order to cover their dishonesty, they went to

court to tell the court that the transmission was

discretionary not mandatory. What a somer-

sault! Today nobody can vouch for what INEC

will do at the uncoming elections in Bayelsa,

Imo and Kogi because of policy somersault

with the resultant effect that voter apathy will

reign supreme. Also the sole manual collation

of results, which have been outlawed in the

past and which rendered election rigging, bal-

lot box and ballot papers snatching, with the

resultant effect of violence unnecessary, has

returned because politicians now know that

there’s the possibility of making INEC to only

use manual ballot papers to concoct results to

their benefits without electronic transmission

of polling units results. It’s in this regard that

Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa gubernatorial elections

are predicted to be bloody except for any di- vine intervention.

It’s unfortunate that even the judiciary has

done a lot of somersault in their decisions.

The Supreme Court in the case of Oyetola v.

INEC, in the resolution of the Osun guberna- torial election, stated clearly that “The poll- ing units results transmitted to the collation

system provides the relevant collation officer

the means to verify a polling unit result as the

need arises for the purpose of collation.”