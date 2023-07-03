By Our reporter

A policeman whose name was given as Inspector Stella Oji has been burnt alive with her two children in Nnokwa community, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident, Daily Sun gathered, happened at the weekend.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident, narrating that the deceased and her kids were set ablaze by a homeless woman whom she had accommodated in her house.

The police spokesman told Daily Sun that an altercation which degenerated into a fight had ensued between the two women and the latter hit the former with a pestle on her head.

He said that when his colleague collapsed, the other tied her up with her children, poured fuel on them before setting them ablaze.

The PPRO said that the suspect gave different names including Nneamaka Nwosu as her name; adding, however, that she’s currently in police custody.

The police spokesperson said that the bodies of the deceased persons have been recovered and deposited in a morgue and that an investigation had been opened on the matter.