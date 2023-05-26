From Gyang Bere and Jude Dangwam, Jos

Ahead of the scheduled 29 May 2023 inauguration in Plateau State, the Plateau State Police Command has cautioned criminal elements from coming closer to the venue of the inauguration and swearing-in ceremony of the new administration in the State.

The Commissioner of Police CP Bartholomew Onyeka through the Command’s Public Relations Officer DSP Alfred Alabo in a statement yesterday in Jos the Plateau State Capital.

The statement reads, “In view of the forthcoming 29th May 2023 Gubernatorial handing over ceremony in the State, the Plateau State Police Command has issued stern warning to miscreants who planned to disrupt the handing over process to abort their evil intentions and stay away from the handing over venue or be ready to face the consequences when arrested.

“As part of efforts to ensure a hitch-free transition ceremony, the Command has put in place adequate security measures to secure the venue of the event and other parts of the State.”

The Commissioner of Police also advises those who have no business or role to play at the event to stay away from the venue of the ceremony.

He further urges members of the public, Parents, Guardians, Religious and Traditional leaders to advise their children, subjects and congregants to be law abiding and not to be part of any plans that may be inimical to the process and report any suspicious person(s) or movement to the police or other relevant security agencies close to them for prompt action.

He charged members of the public to called the Command for prompt action, “You can reach the Plateau State Police Command Control Room on the following emergency GSM numbers: 07056473022, 08038907662, 08075391844, 09053872296.”