From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police force headquarters in Abuja has vowed to investigate and prosecute skit maker Abdulgafar Abiola for desecrating its uniform and accoutrements in one of latest latest movies.

This is coming just as the police said it had warned skit makers and filmmakers to desist from desecrating its uniform or accoutrements in their movies.

Force public relations officer, Olumiyiwa Adejobi, who made this known said the comedian popularly known as cute Abiola, was seen in two recent skits posted on his social media handles on July 20 and 24, stopping motorists while he was in police uniform. Adejobi said that in one of the skit videos, the comedian

openly demanded a bribe from the driver, and asked for a cash transfer when the motorist said he was short of cash.

The FPRO, in a statement, issued in Abuja, reads; “In as much as the law grants Nigerians the right to enjoy their fundamental human rights, the same law prohibits an individual, under whatever guise, from rubbishing the police institution or grossly violating its provisions with regards to the use of uniforms.

We, therefore, vehemently condemn the contemptuous act displayed by comedian Abdulgafar Abiola, popularly known as “Cute Abiola,” in two recent skits posted on his social media handles on 20th and 24th July, 2023. The skits in question show a highly disrespectful and derogatory portrayal of the police uniform, an action that is in direct violation of Section 251 of the Criminal Code and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law. Such acts are not only offensive but also undermine the integrity and dignity of the men and women who wear the uniform in service to the nation.

Abdulgafar Abiola will be investigated and possibly prosecuted for his deliberate acts as the NPF had already warned skit makers and filmmakers to desist from desecrating its uniform or accoutrements. The Force is committed to upholding the sanctity of the uniform and will pursue due legal process to ensure accountability for any individual or entity that seeks to bring disrepute to the uniform or the institution it represents. We call on all members of the public, including media personalities, to exercise their freedom of expression responsibly and avoid engaging in actions that could erode public trust in our revered law enforcement institutions.