From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Operatives of Delta State Police Command, yesterday, said they were on the trail of the suspected kidnappers of two Catholic priests around the Agbaro-Otor area of the state.

The victims, Rev. Fr. Chochos Kunav and Rev. Fr. Raphael Ogigba, was reportedly abducted last Saturday night while going to Ughelli. Kunav, who works in Ibadan, was on a visit to his colleague, Ogigba of Warri Diocese. Both clerics were returning from a visit to another priest when the hoodlums struck.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the kidnap in Asaba, said efforts were in top gear to free the hostages.

“We are still on their trail to rescue the priests unhurt and arrest the hoodlums,” he told Daily Sun.

Also, Rev. Fr. Kizito Okereke, in a statement, called for prayers for the safe release of the priests.

“We ask for intense prayers for quick and safe release. May Jesus, the high priest and the good Shepherd take care of his priests, and may our mother thrice admirable Queen and victress of schoenstatt intercede for them,” it added.