From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Operatives of Delta State Police Command have arrested two suspected members of a syndicate that specialised in monitoring bank customers who withdraw huge amount of money.

The suspects include 42-year old Izuchukwu Aniebue and 32-year Kingsley Nduka. They were arrested at the secretariat of Association of Senior Civil Servant of Nigeria (ASCSN) along Mariam Babangida road in Asaba.

The syndicate mode of operation is to trail their victims to their cars, and break in at the slightest opportunity to cart away withdrawn money and other valuables.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Saturday.

Edafe said the suspects trailed the unsuspecting victim from one of the new generation banks on Nnebisi road, where he went to withdraw some money.

“They followed him to his house but before they could break into the vehicle, the police operatives rounded them up and arrested the suspects.

“During interrogation, the suspects stated that they belong to a syndicate that specializes in trailing customers after making withdrawals from banks around Asaba to their destinations and thereafter break into their vehicles, cart away their money and other valuables, and that they have been doing this for the past one year . Investigation is ongoing,” he stated.

Edafe also confirmed the arrest off three suspects with arms in Issele-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects namely Samuel Nimven Ponfa Dandi and John Tanko who all hail from Plateau State, according to Edafe, are believed to the terrorising Issele-Uku and it’s environs.

“Upon searching of the suspects, one locally fabricated AK-47 rifle with three live ammunition were recovered from them. Investigation is ongoing,” he added.