CP appeals for assistance for the family

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Mrs Juliet Ochai, the wife of a police sergeant serving in Enugu State Police Command, Ochai Isaiah, has been delivered of a triplet.

Comprising two boys and one girl, the triplet was given birth to by their mother at the Nigeria Police Clinic, located at the State Headquarters, GRA, Enugu.

The birth of the triplet brought the number of Sergeant and Mrs. Ochai’s children to five as the couple already had two children, a boy and a girl.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Enugu State Command, Ahmed Ammani, who visited the clinic on Tuesday Supported and prayed for the family, and commended officer in-charge of medical and her team.

Ammani, while thanking God for the successful delivery of the triplet, prayed for His provision and preservation of the babies and family.

The State Police boss commended the Officer in charge of Medical, CSP (Dr.) Blessing Isi Ijiomah, and her team for a job well done and tasked them to keep up the good work and ensure excellent medical services delivery to Police personnel and members of the public.

He was joined in the visit by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Olasoji Akinbayo; the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Department of Finance and Administration, ACP Hope Isiani Okereke and other Staff Officers of the Command.

The Commissioner, according to the State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe (DSP), has enjoined public-spirited citizens to support the family in any way they could for the upkeep of the triplet.