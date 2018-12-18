By the salary increment, which is a step in the right direction, there should be some dignity or self-esteem in the personnel to shun some corrupt practices

Carl Umegboro

A long-awaited succour came to the officers of the Nigerian Police as the Federal Executive Council led by President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved a salary upgrade to motivate them for improved service delivery. Inarguably, the new package will, however, comfort the officers and make the job attractive for young job-seeking graduates. Sensibly, Police remunerations ought to be attractive and inspiring on account of countless hazards related to the job. Without a doubt, the workforce would appreciatively give thumbs up to federal government on the upgrade irrespective of scope.

If the government would from time to time repeat such actions, the bribery and corruption that thrive in the agency for many decades making it notorious and unappealing to young graduates will believably, come to abrupt end. Thus, the federal government deserved commendation for its sensitivity and understanding; that it is insufficient to noisily charge Police to shun corruption without first and foremost, address their plights and welfares. Amazingly, Buhari came up with the salary upgrade without oil boom but internally generated revenues that used to be squandered, divertingly shared among corrupt public officeholders in top echelon. And rationally, starting with the security agency is most ideal as the safeguarders of the society.

Conversely, it is often said that to whom much is given, from him much is expected, thus, the salient issue is the anticipated new image of the agency alongside target conducts of the officers on account of the new motivating attention. To fire the cartridges straight, would the illegal roadblocks, ridiculous inducements and harassments of citizens that have become trademarks of the agency now become a history following the salary increment? Would suspects be treated with dignity and released on bail in line with engraved messages at every Police station that bail is free, without illicit financial bargains? Would the Police follow complainants dutifully and ethically as obtainable in other countries to locus situs for inspections, or arrest of suspects without demanding notes either for transport fares, airtimes etc from victims of crime, that are in most cases already counting huge losses? And one more, would the slogan ‘Police is your friend’ remain a myth or translate to a reality in the society?