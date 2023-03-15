By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Ogun State Police Command have routed three suspected robbers who were on a raid at the Ewekoro area of the state.

The four-man syndicate is alleged to have been terrorizing Ewekoro and its environs for quite some time.

According to Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Abimbola Oyeyemi said, “the suspects, Ahmed Isiaha, Sunday Ajibola, and Jimoh Wahab, were arrested following a distress call received at Ewekoro Divisional Headquarters that a 4-man robbery gang have invaded Apomu Community in Ewekoro local government area of the state, and dispossessing members of the community of their belongings.

“Upon the distress call, DPO Ewekoro division, CSP Jacob Olayemi, quickly mobilized his patrol team and moved to the scene.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels, but they were hotly chased and with assistance from members of the community, three amongst the hoodlums were arrested.

“Recovered from them are one locally fabricated double barrel pistol, five live cartridges, one expended cartridge, one Bajaj motorcycle with registration number: TTN 975 VU, one TVS motorcycle, with registration number JBD 353 W and some criminal charms.”

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Mr Frank Mba, has directed that the suspects should be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Departments (SCID) for discreet investigation.