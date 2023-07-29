From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi state police command Saturday confirmed that all the passengers of Peace Mass transit abducted on Wednesday while transiting through the state have been rescued.

The passengers who were coming from Abuja and heading to Enugu were said to have been abducted at gun point at Ogugu in Olamaboro local government area of the state and whisked into the forest.

A middle aged nursing mother with her sucking baby was said to have been left while the other 24 passengers including the driver were whisked away.

The video of the ugly incident with the white coloured Peace Mass transit bus has been trending in the social media since Thursday.

Confirming the incident on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Willy Aya said immediately the incident happened the Divisional Police Officer of Olamaboro local government area immediately swung into action by first taking custody of the stranded mother and child before combing the forest for the victims.

He said their efforts paid off on Friday evening when all the victims were rescued from the thick forest without paying a dime as ransom

The police spoke man said this was achieved through the combined efforts of the police and other security agencies including the local hunters and and members of the Vigilante group.

He said although, no arrest has so far been made, but he promised that will be brought to book as the police are still trailing them

While saying the released victims have since reunited with their families, he assured commuters and residents in the state of their protection and that of their properties at all times