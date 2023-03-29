From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Policemen in Osun State on Wednesday rescued a madman from the mob in Osogbo, after he allegedly molested a woman.

The madman who usually treks between Owode-Ede, Olaiya, and some part of the state capital was caught molesting a woman with a strange ring.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the madman poured Captain Jack’s drink into the woman’s face and started romancing her while the woman was struggling to open her eyes.

Daily Sun gathered that the madman used a ring and attempted to penetrate the private part of the woman when the victim shouted and engaged him.

The incident drew the attention of people in the Onward area, Ogo-Oluwa and they descended on the madman.

The policemen who arrived at the venue of the incident were said to have rescued the madman from being killed by the mob.

Residents said two mobile phones, sim cards, and wrist watch were found in his possession.

Many people in the area alleged that the man has been pretending to be unstable.

One of the residents who pleaded anonymity said the security needs to investigate the man because he usually returns to a bush around Owode-Ede in the evening after roaming about the streets to beg for alms.

The police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said she was on leave and could make comment on the incident.