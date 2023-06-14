… Arrest cripple, four others

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A syndicate that specialised in stealing children and selling them in Asaba, Delta State capital, has been bursted by operatives of the state police command.

While a three-year old boy, Abubakar Atiku was rescued, five suspected members of the syndicate including a cripple, are now cooling their heels in police custody.

The child was to be sold for N.8 million in Onitsha before he was luckily rescued.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Edafe said the bubble bust when one Aisha Yusuf of Abraka area of Asaba reported that her three-year son, Abubakar Atiku, was stolen by one Muhammed Isah.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wale Abass, gave a marching order to operatives to rescue the stolen child.

“Acting on a tip-off, the team stormed Abraka market in Oshimili-South LGA, where the principal suspect Mohammed Isah was arrested.

“Upon interrogation, he confessed to the crime and led the operatives to arrest three other members of the child stealing syndicate namely; Ibrahim Sani, 23 years, Kabiru Ibrahim, 52 years and Abubakar Mohammed, the 32 years old cripple.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that they belong to a child trafficking syndicate that steal children and sell for a huge amount of money.

“The suspects led policemen to a hotel in Onitsha, Anambra State where the team arrested one Suleiman Mohammed, 38 years in whose custody the missing child was found.

“The suspect arrested in Anambra stated that he was waiting for the supposed buyer of the said child, and they have agreed to sell the child for the sum of N800,000.00.

“The child has been reunited with the mother, while the suspects are in custody, and investigation is ongoing,” he stated.

Edafe also confirmed the recovery of one locally fabricated cut-to-size pistol from a tricycle which was abandoned by two occupants on sighting a police team on routine visibility patrol along the African Church behind Dauda Police Post in Warri.

He said operatives chased the suspects but were unable to apprehend them, adding that exhibit was in custody while manhunt for the fleeing suspects was on.