From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Police Command yesterday, confirmed the rescue of two kidnapped victims during an operation in Oghara-Ugbenu forest in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the State.

The victims who have since re-united with their families were kidnapped at the Oghara-Ugbenu link road by hoodlums.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),DSP Bright Edafe, said acting on credible and technically generated information, operatives stormed the forest which was combed relentlessly.

Edafe said that the hoodlums were forced to abandon the victims and fled.

“The operatives rescued the two kidnapped victims unhurt and have since reunited with their families.

“Four live cartridges, one Tecno Spark phone, one ATM card and three sim cards of different telecommunication networks were recovered from the scene.

“Regardless of the victim’s rescue, efforts are on top gear to ensure the arrest of the fleeing suspects.” he said.

Edafe also confirmed the arrest of a 23-year- old suspected vandal, Michael Danjuma, with one Beretta pistol in Okpanam, Oshimili North LGA of the state.

Apart from the pistol, Edafe, said one magazine, some vandalized cables, two ATM cards and one steel pair of scissors were recovered from the premises of the suspect who hails from Plateau State.

According to him, operatives also arrested a suspected armed robber, Chimuanya Francis Onwusonye (30), at Isieke area of Asaba with a Beretta pistol with four rounds of live ammunition.

He said that the suspects have been taken into custody, Edafe added that the cases were still under investigation.

“In light of these achievements, the Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, reiterates that the command will not fold its arms and watch miscreants break the law.

“Knowing the ember months are usually marked by an increasing spate of crime, he appeals to the general public to be very alert, and that security is everyone’s business.

“He further reassures the effective dedication in curbing the measure of crime in the state.

“CP Wale Abass, consequently solicits support from the entire citizenry by way of giving useful information to the police, reaffirming that the command is proactive and working tirelessly to protect the lives and properties of the inhabitants of the state,” he added.