From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Two people kidnapped in the Ughelli area of Delta State were rescued unhurt by police operatives within hours of their abduction by suspects operating on a tricycle.

The Public Relations Officer of Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, confirmed the successful rescue of the victims, 31-year-old Ovigwwe Dagagba and 29-year-old Obinna Nwanko, in a statement, yesterday. He said police operatives engaged the suspected kidnappers in a gun duel to free the victims, who were intercepted at the Usiefurun roundabout by the gang of four suspected kidnappers, who forced them into a Toyota Corolla car belonging to one of the victims.

Edafe said after the operation at the Usiefurun community, the hoodlums headed towards Udu.

However, luck ran against them as the police operatives, acting on a distressed call, trailed and intercepted the suspects at the ECN junction, along Agbarho-Ughelli road.

“The police operatives engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel which forced the kidnappers to abandon the car and the victims, and escaped into the bush with varying degrees of bullet injuries. The victims were rescued unhurt and have been reunited with their families.

“Upon search of the vehicle, 26 pieces of assorted android phones, one cut-to-size locally made single barrel gun, 38 rounds of live cartridges, two expended cartridges, two Monie point POS machines, four power banks and two empty female hand bags were recovered. The tricycle with registration number KPE 73 QT used by the suspected kidnappers was also recovered,” he said.

Edafe added that manhunt for the fleeing suspects had been intensified, noting that the management of the command had directed officers and men to sustain the tempo in the fight against crime and criminality, and also urged members of the public to report any suspicious person or movement around them.