Omoniyi Salaudeen and Onyedika Agbedo

The recent killing of the former Chief of Defense Staff, Alex Badeh, has again brought to the fore the perceived vulnerability of the security architecture of the country and the imperative of a reform. This concern, presumably, informed the Senate’s proposal seeking an amendment bill for enactment of the Police Act 2018 sponsored by the Deputy Majority Leader, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah from Kebbi State.

Opinion of security experts is, however, sharply divided on the modalities to be adopted for efficient performance of the Police Force. While some welcome the initiative as a way to strengthen the capacity of the police to deal with the security challenge facing the nation, others view the reform bill with suspicion.

Eminent retired security officers who barred their minds on the matter included a former Minister of Police Affairs, General David Jemibewon (rtd), General Ishola Williams (rtd), a former Commissioner of Police for Lagos State, Abubakar Tsav, as well as a private security expert, Ekhomu Onu.

Others are the National Chairman of the UPP, Chief Chekwas Okorie and a Yoruba leader of thought and Afenifere chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo.

General Williams in an interview with Sunday Sun suggested that the Police Force should be divided into three structures instead of the Senate proposal seeking to reduce the number of Deputy Inspector General of Police from seven to one.

Such effort, according to him, amounts to treating the symptoms rather than the real problems.

His words: “First of all, we have to agree that the structure we have now is fundamentally outdated. And we need to deal first with that. All the Inspector Generals of Police have been the obstacle to making our police better. There is no IGP that has not left the police as a millionaire. We need to do a reform. We are wasting a lot of money on security, but we are not getting security.

“The former Chief of Defense Staff,Alex Badeh, has just been shot. What does that say of our security? Yet they keep on promoting people. To do what? The police structure should be divided into three separate organisations. If we all agree that there should be state police, then we don’t need an Inspector General of Police. If we need one, it should be an IG that is responsible for training and standard to make sure that all the state police and community police maintain the same standard. You call that one Inspector General, training, evaluation and standard. The second organisation for the police is the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to be headed by a Director General. The third one is the mobile police. The mobile police should have a commander. All these people will be reporting directly to the Ministry of Interior.