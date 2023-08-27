From Molly Kilete, abuja

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission(PSC), Solomon Arase, has described the judgement by the Supreme Court pronouncing the commission from recruiting constables for the Nigeria Police Force as the best and in the interest of the country.

Arase, a former Inspector General of Police, said the judgement legally cements the resolution of the issue in a win-win situation for the two bodies which ordinarily cannot effectively function, and deliver on its respective mandates without the cooperation of each other.

The PSC chair said that already, a recruitment board has been constituted, chaired by the Commission, with other relevant stakeholders as members, and will be inaugurated in no distant time.

PSC Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechuckwu Ani, who made this known in a statement said Arase, said the board will screen and ensure that only able and qualified members of the public are recruited into the Nigerian police force while reflecting the principle of Federal Character.

The statement reads; “Prior to the judgment, efforts were already in process and at advanced stage towards amicable resolution of the issue between the two critical institutions, as it was highly embarrassing to government, and indeed other stakeholders for the duo which ought to work in harmony and mutuality to have engaged in such avoidable legal disputation over an issue that sought understanding, respect and compromise.”

He said “It must be said and seen,

therefore, that the judgment is delivered for the overall best interest of our national security, and goes to underscore the imperative need for

harmonious working relationship and mutual trust amongst agencies of Government. Consequently, it is important that all concerned de-escalate and eschew all forms of hostilities, misconceptions, preconceptions and

prejudices against each other which were at the base of the hitherto characterizing of a no love lost relationship between the Commission and the NPF. He noted that the unnecessary imbrogilo impacted negatively on the Staff of the Police Service Commission and officers and other ranks of the Nigeria Police Force.

Going forward, he announced that a Recruitment Board has been constituted, chaired by the Police Service Commission, with other relevant stakeholders as members, and will be inaugurated in no distant time. The Board will screen and ensure that only able and qualified members of the public are recruited into the NPF, reflecting also the principle of Federal Character.

The imperativeness of peace, harmony and cordiality between the two institutions, according to him cannot be over-emphasized, as contemporary security provisioning has become more tasking than ever, and demands a robust policy guideline from the Commission, if the Nigeria Police Force must be repositioned for greater efficiency and effectiveness in not only meeting up with the myriad of security challenges confronting our dear country, Nigeria, but also birthing a responsive, responsible and accountable police to our people. Peace is essential for growth and success of any institution in delivering on its mandate, and it is hoped that the Commission and NPF will continue to build and consolidate on the emerging trust, confidence and mutual respect which will aggregate to foster and entrench a culture of love and symbiotic relationship between the two agencies, towards the attainment of our statutory mandates, for a greater, safer, prosperous and more secure Nigeria.