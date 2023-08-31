By Christopher Oji

The Nigeria Police Force is worried over the discovry of gas pistol( Spyder Victor) recovered from a robbery gang in Lagos.

The gun,the first of its kind in Nigeria,was recovered from a suspected robber on Eko Bridge .

The police said they were still studying the gun to know how it came into the country,and why the gang decided to go for the make.

Unfortunately, the prime suspect,who his gang members claimed that only him could say the source of the gun and why he decided to go for the kind ,escaped arrest by jumping into the Lagos Lagoon.

The police are currently searching for the suspect whether dead or alive.

The gang member whose gun was recovered in his possession, told the police at the command headquarters, Ikeja , while he was being paraded among other suspects, that the prime suspect abandoned the gas pistol and jumped inside the lagoon from

The suspect claimed that he didn’t know anything about the source of the gas gun only the prime suspect that could say the source of the gun to the police.

According to police investigator, the police would do everything possible to get to the root of the matter.

Lagos State Commissioner, Mr. Idowu Owohunwa,who paraded the suspect and other suspects , described the gun,as a unique gun, Spyder Victor, “we will get to the root of the mater.They were two suspects ,but one jumped to death into the Lagoon from the Eko Bridge”.

The CP said, he had never seen such a gun since he joined the force.

According to him, based on the concern raised by Lagosians on the activities of traffic robbers ,we deployed our operatives to cover some of those flash points

” And fortunately, last night ,on Eko Bridge . Two of those traffic robbers, were apprehended and I must say ,the most unique thing about this, is not just the arrest but the recovery of this weapon from them.

” It is called Spider Victor This is strange . It is a unique weapon and we are working currently to get to the root of this .There were two of the suspects . One of them was arrested the other ,in an attempt to evade the police onslaught , jumped down from the bridge and essentially jumped to death . The other suspect is evading police investigation .We recovered some of the cartridges they were using.

” We will get to the depth of it because this is a new introduction .

“The prime suspect was arrested with the gas gun, while the other gang members was given a cutlass with the plan to attacked innocent people on Eko bridge .

Meanwhile, a 22 years-old Toheeb Abolaji,who spoke with our correspondent, said it was his friend Sodiq who came to call him and gave him cutlass and said he should escort him.

The suspect,who is a tailor said that Sodiq gave him the cutlass and told him that they were going to Eko bridge, to use the cutlass to make money, adding that he was surprised when he brought out the gun.

“We are yet to start robbing people in the traffic on the Eko bridge when Policemen came and started chasing us, it was in the process that Sodiq abandoned the gas gun and jumped into the Lagoon and escape.

“This is the first time I am going on such operation, my leader only gave me a cutlass to hold. Sincerely,Sodiq told me that we should go and rob those who were returning from work, but I never knew he had such a gun. It is unfortunate that he jumped into the lagoon, leaving me with the gun”.

In another development, Owohunwa, said a middle aged man who killed his girlfriend by smashing her head with a sledge hammer with the fear that she was going to leave him was arrested.

The CP , said the the suspect, Samuel Adeniyi, after the incident ran away, but we went after him, and arrested him in his hideout.

“The sledge hammer which he used was recovered from him ,and we are going to bring him to justice so as to serve as a deterrent to others who are planning to do so.”