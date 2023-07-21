From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Men of the Plateau state Police command have recovered cache of arms and ammunition during a raid on a cultists’ hideout at Angwan Jarawa community in Jos North local government area of the state.

Daily Sun gathered that the raid was carried out by men of Laranto Katako police division, acting upon credible information.

According to police sources, at about 11. 45 am on July 6, the divisional crime branch acted on credible intelligence and raided the residence of one Ugo Snu of Angwan Jarawa who is suspected to be the leader of Black Axe Cult group terrorising Jos North and its environs.

The said suspect was said to have escaped on sighting the police through the roof of the house to the bush.

It was gathered however that on searching the house six locally made firearms, six locally made pistols, 10 7.62 live ammunition, 21 cartridges and 23 9mm short guns were recovered.

Other items recovered were two 9mm long gun, three mobile phones, five hand bags, two pairs of shoes, 13 automated teller machine cards belonging to different banks and other accessories.

Efforts to reach the Police Spokesman, Alfred Alabo, to confirm the story were not successful.

His phone was engaged when our correspondent called him and he did not return the call.

Also he could not reply to a text message sent to him.