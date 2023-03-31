By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has recovered about 21 illegal firearms from different gangs across the state in the month of March 2023.

Commissioner of Police in Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, who made this revelation on Friday, said that illicit firearms and cultism constitute major security threat to peace and security of the state.

Owohunwa, during a strategic meeting with Principal Staff Officers, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Unit heads at the Police Officers Mess, Ikeja, stated that illicit firearms and cultism were challenges to the Command, stressing, that the Command would sustain efforts at mopping up illegal firearms.

He said: Area Commanders and their respective Divisional Police Officers have been directed to check all activities of cultists in the state.

Owohunwa said that as the general elections were over, the officers should focus their attention on traditional policing functions.

He said that the purpose of the conference was to chart resilient pathways that would advance the attainment of police mandates in a manner that would address the fear of crime amongst all Lagosians.

He said that the conference was to undertake postmortem of the just concluded general elections in Lagos State, debrief themselves on their experiences, evaluate their performances and draw lessons that would strengthen election security in future.