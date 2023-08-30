The Lagos State Police Command has recovered two abandoned vehicles in different locations of the state.

According to the police ,the  vehicles were stolen from where they were parked or abandoned on the roads  by their owners.

The vehicles are: one unregistered Serena bus, green colour, parked at Shasha  police division,and another an  unregistered Hyundai salon car, XG30 model,  parked at   Festac division.

Related News

The police have therefore,called on those whose vehicles are  missing to check at Shasha and Festac police  divisions as the vehicles would  be auctioned after  14 days.

“Owners should  come with their relivant documents as proof that the vehicles belong to them”.