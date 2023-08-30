The Lagos State Police Command has recovered two abandoned vehicles in different locations of the state.

According to the police ,the vehicles were stolen from where they were parked or abandoned on the roads by their owners.

The vehicles are: one unregistered Serena bus, green colour, parked at Shasha police division,and another an unregistered Hyundai salon car, XG30 model, parked at Festac division.

The police have therefore,called on those whose vehicles are missing to check at Shasha and Festac police divisions as the vehicles would be auctioned after 14 days.

“Owners should come with their relivant documents as proof that the vehicles belong to them”.