From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Police command has reacted to the killing of two policemen on Tuesday in Aba, the commercial hub of the state.

Two policemen, an Inspector and a Corporal ,were allegedly killed by hoodlums which resulted to police reprisal attack with its confusion in the Ariana axis of the city.

A statement by Abia State Police Publlic Relations Officer (PPRO) Maureen Chioma Chinaka, said on Tuesday, that a distress incident occurred at SAMEC, located near Faulks Road, Aba.

She said, a group of hoodlums launched an attack on the convoy of the Commissioner for Trade, Commerce, and Industry during the commissioner’s familiarization tour to markets in the Aba metropolis.

The convoy of the commissioner she said was en route Ekoha shopping plaza, when the armed assailants opened fire.

“Regrettably, amidst the chaos, two police officers lost their lives in the line of duty. A police constable,who was part of the security convoy, was fatally shot. Additionally, a police inspector, who was not initially part of the convoy,but happened to be on a separate assignment with a police Hilux, also met the scene and tragically lost his life.

“Furthermore, the hoodlums set ablaze a vehicle belonging to the Ministry for Trade, Commerce, and Investment”.

The release said the Commissioner of Police assured the public that every possible effort would be made to arrest the hoodlums.

It is reported that security operatives have taken over the popular Faulks road, forcing traders and customers to take alternative routes in and out of the Ariaria market, as sporadic gun shots and shots of teargas canisters by the police team on Faulks road continue to rent the air since Tuesday evening.