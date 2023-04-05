From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigerian Police Force, Wednesday, presented cheques worth N36.9 million to the families of police operatives who lost their lives while in active service.

The cheques were presented on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Usman Baba, by the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, CP Maiyaki Muhammed Baba.

The gesture is part of the Inspector-General of Police’s “Family Welfare Scheme and Group Life Assurance” initiative, which aims to improve the living standards of the families of police operatives who died in the line of duty.

During the cheque presentation ceremony, CP Maiyaki Baba expressed his appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police for the gesture and urged the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously to better the lives of the families left behind.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Amos Appolos, thanked the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioner of Police for the gesture and promised to make good use of the money.

The presentation of the cheques is expected to bring some relief to the families of the deceased officers, who have been struggling to make ends meet since the loss of their loved ones.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP, Ramhan Nansel, speaking on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, reiterated the police force’s commitment to the welfare of its officers and their families, and urged the public to continue to support the police in its efforts to maintain law and order in the state and the country as a whole.