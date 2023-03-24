…… Parades 19, others on Political Thuggery, Armed Robbery Offence

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

On Friday, the Nasarawa state police command paraded two suspects who were attempting to commit culpable homicide in Toto local government area of the state.

According to the police, the suspects were armed with dangerous weapons and were sighted trying to kill one Ali Misalam of Toto LGA. Upon arrest, the police recovered one locally made gun, one pistol, and two live cartridges from the suspects.

During the parade, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy superintendent of police, Ramhan Nansel, disclosed that the suspects admitted to conspiring to kill the victim because he initiated their mother into witchcraft. The suspects will be charged to court after further investigation.

In addition to the two suspects arrested for culpable homicide, the police also paraded 19 others for political thuggery and armed robbery offenses.

The police recovered firearms from some of the suspects, including two English pump action guns, nine locally fabricated guns, and twenty live cartridges. The suspects were intercepted in a Toyota pickup vehicle and a Toyota Siena bus loaded with suspected political thugs from FCT, Nasarawa, and Imo states.

The police also arrested two suspected armed robbers who had been on the wanted list for various offenses. The suspects confessed to carrying out many armed robbery operations within Masaka and environs, and one locally fabricated Berretta pistol was recovered from them as exhibit.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Maiyaki Muhammed Baba, reiterated the Command’s commitment to staying ahead of criminals and dealing ruthlessly with any act capable of rupturing the peace enjoyed in the state. The suspects will be charged to court after further investigation.