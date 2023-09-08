From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Police Command has paraded one Salami Anedu, 21, for allegedly killing his wife with stick.

The incident happened in Ugbekpe community in Etsako Central Local Government Area of the state

Briefing Journalists during the parade of the suspect alongside others, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said that the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Fugar Division, received a complaint from one Aluaye Momoh that one Salami Anedu has allegedly used stick to kill his wife, Esther Friday, 21, in their house over misunderstanding of family issues.

He said upon getting the information, the police immediately stormed the house and arrested the suspect.

SP Nwabuzor said the corpse of the woman has been evacuated and deposited at the Fugar General Hospital mortuary for preservation.

Nwabuzor added that the case has been transferred to Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigations Department, Benin while Investigations into the case have since commenced.

However, Anedu denied killing his wife adding that they only had a misunderstanding.

He said after the quarrel they both had, his wife left his house without taking their baby along with her.

Anedu said he was so surprised to have been told that his wife is dead, stressing that, that is how he was arrested by the police.