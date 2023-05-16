Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State on Tuesday paraded 39 suspected cult members who have been causing mayhem and carrying out killings in some part of the state

The police command equally paraded an armed robbery suspect and a member of a robbery syndicate, Ayinde Musibau, who was arrested following a failed robbery operation at a village in the neighbourhood of Ifo township in Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

Other members of the gang, according to the police, inflicted a machete cut on a commercial motorcyclist before fleeing the area.

Parading the suspects at the State Police Command’s headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, the state capital, the Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, said arrest of the suspected cultists was the continuation of the command’s clampdown on cultists, who have been causing mayhem in different parts of the state.

With a specific mentioning of Sagamu township in the Ogun East Senatorial district, Olanrewaju explained that his command resolved to taking the battle against cultism in Ogun to the doorsteps of the “known various cultists that have been unleashing reigns of terror as a result of supremacy battles amongst them”.

“Having identified their various hideouts in Sagamu, Odogbolu, Ode-Lemo and some other areas, the Anti-Cultism team in collaboration with other tactical teams and divisional police operatives launched a very serious offensive operation against them and the result is what we are seeing today”, the CP stated

He, however, disclosed that no fewer than 24 suspected secret cult members earlier arrested across the state had been charged to court within the past one week.

While warning parents and guardians to prevail on their wards on the needs to desist from engaging in acts capable of undermining the security of the state, Olanrewaju, declared that operatives of his command were determined to rid the state of cultism and other social vices.

Items recovered from the hoodlums included locally made guns, battle axes, double barrelled guns, bags of weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp, live cartridges, dagger and cutlasses among other locally manufactured weapons.