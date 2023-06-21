From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command has paraded four suspected car snatchers and two others for receiving stolen the item.

The suspects are Ibrahim Yusuf (24), Lawal Abubakar (25), Umar Abubakar (35), and Sule Muhammed (20).

The police also paraded Salisu Ismail (31) and Habeeb Saidu (27) for receiving the stolen car from the suspected robbers.

The stolen Mercedez Benz C-Class, a cut-to-size pistol, a live cartridge, and a knife were recovered from the suspects.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Osun police command, Yemisi Opalola, explained that the owner of the car reported on 15th June 2023 that he picked up four passengers from Opic Park, Ogun state, with his unregistered Mercedez Benz car, heading to Abuja.

Opalola explained that the passengers forced the complainant to stop at Ikire junction and started shooting to scare him, adding “While struggling with them, he was stabbed with a knife at his left hand, pushed him out of the vehicle and suspects went away with the said 4matic Benz car.”

She explained that the police swung into action “but when the suspects sighted the policemen, they abandoned the said car and took to their heels and escaped to the bush.

“Police did not rest on its oars; combed the bush where two of the suspects were arrested. Efforts put in place by Anti-Kidnapping Squad yielded more results whereby four other suspects were arrested at Lagos State,” Opalola added.

She said the suspects would be arraigned in the court after the completion of the investigation.