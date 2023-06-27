From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State Police Command on Tuesday paraded 15 suspects arrested in different parts of the state for various criminal offenses between May and June, 2023.

The suspects were arrested for offences bordering on conspiracy, murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, unlawful possession of firearms and fraud.

Also, seven kidnap victims were rescued while operatives recovered seven firearms, two motor vehicles, one motorcycle, one dagger, cash sum of N701,000 and other incriminating exhibits.

Speaking during the parade, the Spokesman of the Command, Daniel Ndukwe, commended law abiding residents for assisting the Police with relevant information that led to the arrests.

He said: “I am delighted to, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, welcome you to the parade of criminal suspects and exhibits, being part of the operational breakthroughs recorded by the Command, in pursuant of the policing strategies devised to curtail the activities of criminal elements in the State.

“Consequently, I will, through this briefing, give you insights into the arrest of a total of 15 male suspects, arrested for the offenses of conspiracy, murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, unlawful possession of firearms and fraudulent acts.

“‘These arrests led to the rescue of seven kidnapped victims and the recovery of seven firearms, two motor vehicles, one motorcycle, one dagger, cash sum of N701,000 and other incriminating exhibits, in the separate operations carried out by Police Operatives of the Command, with support from other security forces and law-abiding citizens.”