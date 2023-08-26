From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

In what appeared as a triumph of democracy, the Plateau state police command has ordered the democratically-elected local government chairmen and the councillors in the 17 local government areas of the state to resume office immedately.

In a statement in Jos on Saturday, the police said that the directive followed the total restoration of peace in the local government areas.

The statement, signed by the Police Public relations Officer, Alfred Alabo, said, “Following the unseal of the 17 LOCAL Government Secretariats in Plateau State on 14th August, 2023 by the Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, CP Okoro Julius Alawari, after diligent assessment of the security situation in the State and intensive consultation with the Police High Command to enable workers carry out their statutory duties and since then, the State has been relatively peaceful.

“The Plateau State Police Chief thanks the good people of Plateau, Political actors and political parties in the State for upholding the fair decision of the Police hierarchy in the interest of peace.

“As parts of efforts to ensure the effective running of the 17 Local Government Secretariats in the State, the Police High Command has critically reviewed the matter and has directed the Plateau State Commissioner Police to unseal all the offices of the Local Government Council Chairmen and that of the Councillors to enable all the elected Council Chairmen and Councillors go into their various offices and administer without any hindrance, pending the outcome of their case in court.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, has directed all Area Commanders and their Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) under his Command to immediately unseal the offices of the 17 Local Government Chairmen across the State and allow the democratically elected Chairmen have access to their offices and resume work on Monday, 28th August, 2023.

“In view of the new development, all Political parties, parents/guardians, Religious and Traditional Rulers are advised to warn their supporters, wards and congregants against any form of jubilating and inciting demonstrations that could trigger the breach of peace, law, and order in and around the Local Government Areas of the State.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang had in June suspended all the local government chairmen and the councillors and subsequently appointed caretaker committee chairmen to run them.

Both the governor’s action was vehemently resisted by the elected local officials who argued that their tenure had not expired.

Attempts by the caretaker committee chairmen was vehemently resisted by the elected officials, leading to the sealing of the secretariats of the 17 local government areas by the then Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Ahmed.

However last week the police commissioner ordered the unsealing of the offices to allow only the workers to resume work, while still sealing the offices of the local government chairmen