From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Two victims out of 12 reportedly kidnapped in Edo State, were yesterday rescued by operatives of the Edo State Police Command.

The 12 victims were reportedly abducted by gunmen Tuesday on the Afuze-Auchi road closed to Ihievbe community in Owan East local government area of Edo State.

The victims were said to be traveling to Auchi when the gunmen emerged from the bush, forced their vehicle to a halt and whisked them into the bush.

Spokesman of the Edo Police Command, Chidi Nwanbuzor, while confirming the incident, said the two victims were rescued by the police from the kidnappers’ den.

“The police command is aware of the kidnapping, two of the victims have been rescued by the police, but we can’t ascertained the number of the persons kidnapped because there is nobody to give account of the number. The rescued victims are receiving treatment at the hospital”, Chidi added.

He said the police are still combing the bush to rescue other victims and arrest the perpetrators.