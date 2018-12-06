That Mr. lbrahim ldris has been in office since June 26, 2016 and he is scheduled to retire on January 15,2019 which is barely few days to his exiting the police force.

One, therefore, wonders why he is now realising that the police is now “well trained” to be deployed to the war front, as if that is not suicide mission beckoning .

Going by the police act, one question to be asked is: “Is the police going there with Ak-47 to “apprehend” sophisticated terrorist? Or is the police intention intertwined with the act when it announced “joining the military at the war front”.

Reading through the press statement credited to Mr. Moshood, a very wrong and misleading impression was deliberately created.

What the police succeeded in doing to the public Psyche is planting false impression that its personnels are indeed at the warfront with the soldiers fighting hand in gloves, when in truth the police is at the periphery of the war. In fact many recaptured areas by the military are yet to be handed over to the police because of past situations, when policemen flee at the sight of the terrorists. On one of my official fact finding trips to Sambisa forest and other recaptured local government areas in Borno state, it was discovered that no police officer was sighted around the war zone but inside the town of Maiduguri, principally at checking points.

No one is downplaying the supportive role of the police in ensuring the enforcement of adequate security inside the state, but it is absolute falsehood to announce that policemen are on the same line with the military at the war front. Even despite the visible presence of the police, the terrorists still navigate into the municipal area, detonating bomb and abducting innocent residents. Yet, the police claimed it is fighting the war with the military. It is very unfortunate when institutions like the police would want to take credit despite its inactions. Was it not the same police that abandoned several of its personnels drafted to Maiduguri and almost deprived them of their allowances until they embarked on demonstration, yet the police denied their demonstration noting that they merely marched to the police headquarter to demand for their allowances. We know the difference between “Marching” and “Demonstration”. Common sense should have guided the police to know that Nigerians and most especially the people of Borno know the history of the insurgency. The bad handling of the case brought before it by the military when it helped to arrest the Boko Haram leader Muhammed Yusuf and the police “incompetence” at the state level mismanaged the case and unfortunately it snowball into the deadly attacks witnessed since then.