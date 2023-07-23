From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A senior police officer attached to the Ondo State Police command was on Sunday killed along Ifon-Isobe road in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The deceased Police Officer could not be identified as at press time.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the incident.

Although there were rumours that the police officer was killed by suspected kidnappers along the road, the PPRO disclosed that the police officer was killed by a hit and run driver.

It was learnt that the road was notorious for violent crime including kidnapping and killing.

The PPRO informed that “a suspected vehicle. While the police were trying to stop him (driver), he didn’t stop. So, our officers were alerted on the highway but on getting to a particular place around ifon, the driver swapped and hit an officer and the officer died immediately.

“The driver, was however, pursued and fortunately for us he (driver) was arrested by the military men at Sobe in Edo state,” the PPRO added.