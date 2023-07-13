From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command said it has arrested a Police Corporal, Bright Oke, for alleged armed robbery and car snatching.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police (SP)

made the disclosure at a press briefing in PortHarcourt on Thursday.

Iringe-Koko disclosed that the Police officer with three of his accomplice went to snatch a Toyota Corolla at Gateway axis of Ada George when they were intercepted by men of C4i intelligence unit of the Police Force.

She said exhibits such as single barrel gun, were recovered from the Police officer who has now been dismissed.

The state police spokesperson also disclosed that seven suspected child traffickers were arrested and two children aged two weeks old and another one aged three years rescued.

The Police Officer Oke Bright explaining his involvement in the crime, said they went to rob at Ada George road after successfully snatching a vehicle they had accident while escaping and was intercepted by the Police and later transferred to CP monitoring unit.

In a related development, the Police paraded one ThankGod Ekwueme for selling his three children N700,000, N500,000 and N350,000 respectively.

Mr. Ekwueme in an interview with journalists said he was intercepted by OSPAC in his community Omerelu, Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA), when he was about selling his new born baby.

Ekwueme disclosed that he was handed over to Elele Police Division from where he was transferred to CP Monitoring unit.

Meanwhile, the mother-inlaw of Mr. Ekwueme explained to newsmen that before now, the suspect had been lying to her that her grand children died after child bearing.

She said the suspect (Ekwueme) was taking advantage of her daugther (his wife) who is deaf and dumb, to perpetrate the act of selling the wife’s children upon delivery.