Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Three persons suspected to be armed robbers have been arrested by men of the Ondo State police command for allegedly stealing a trailer loaded with 900 bags of cements.

It was gathered that the robbers who operated along the Lagos-Ore express road, high jacked a truck loaded with cement and eventually stole both the vehicle and the goods.

It was further learnt that the suspects were arrested at a location on the road while off-loading the truck.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state Police command, Mr Femi Joseph, who confirmed the arrest, said the police proactiveness led to the arrest of the suspects.

The PPRO who gave the names of the suspects as Abubakar Musa, Abubakar Saliu and Athahiru Musa, said the suspected robbers were living at Okpela in Edo State.

He informed that the three suspects had confessed to the crime, adding that they would soon be charged to court for prosecution.

Joseph said that preliminary investigations showed that the suspects had made attempts to sell both the truck and the cement.