The Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command on Friday said there are several of evidence linking Naira Marley and Sam Larry with cyberbullying, physical abuse, a threat to life, and assault against the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba also known as Mohbad.

The Lagos State Police Commissioner Idowu Owohunwa disclosed this in a briefing on Friday in Lagos, saying, “While Abdulazeez Fashola (Naira Marley) and Samson Balogun (Sam Larry) denied allegations of criminal liability in the death of Mohbad and pleaded an alibi to justify their non-being complicit in the incident that occurred between 10-12 September 2023, there are ample electronic and credible witness pieces of evidence linking them to cyberbullying, a threat to life, assault occasioning harm, and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace against the deceased in his lifetime”

Mohbad died in September under questionable circumstances with videos of the singer being bullied and assaulted resurfacing after his demise.

His former label boss, Naira Marley (Abdulazeez Fashola), and his associate, Sam Larry (Samson Balogun) have been fingered for being accomplices.